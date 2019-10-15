WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WAND) – Police and state health officials are investigating three woman who are accused of running a fight club using elderly people with dementia at an assisted living facility.
Police arrested Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson and Taneshia Jordan are facing charges of assaulting an individual with a disability. The charges stem from their actions to residents at Danby House in Winston-Salem North Carolina.
The investigation started after police received a tip from the Winston-Salem Journal.
According to police, the fights among residents happened in June. During one fight a resident was “resident being strangled with her face turning red ... while staff recorded and shared the video through social media,” a state Division of Health Service Regulation report found
In the video one of the women was heard telling an elderly resident with dementia to “punch her in the face,” in regards to a resident she was fighting with.
Another staff member could be heard saying, “Are you recording?” and “You gonna send it to me?” the report said.
The women sometimes themselves became physically aggressive with the residents, the report said, with video showing one of them assaulting a resident while another filmed the incident.
No injuries were reported or discovered as a result of the fighting, police said.
The three women were fired from Danby House after they learned of the allegations in June.
“Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care,” the facility said in a statement. "Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”
McKey, Tyson and Jordan are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14.