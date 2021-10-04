IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two arrests have been made in connection to the discovery of a body in a gas tanker near Buckley, Iroquois County deputies said.
The body of 29-year-old Nashville, Ill., man Garrett Meyer was found in the tanker on June 4, 2021. Authorities said they have arrested 33-year-old Billy T. Roof III of Kankakee and 37-year-old Ryan D. Morrow of Tallula.
The arrests were made by the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office with the help of Kankakee police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Both men were arrested on warrants accusing them of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment of death. Additionally, Roof is charged with unlawful use of account numbers.
Both men are in custody late Monday at the Iroquois County Jail, where they are held in lieu of bond.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of Meyer. Anyone with information should call Iroquois County investigators at (815)432-6992.
