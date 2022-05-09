PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has admitted to involvement in the crime.
Conan McArthur, 30, started the fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021. A caller reported to authorities there were explosions coming from the store.
Firefighters responded at 2:15 a.m. and found heavy fire at the back of the building near the loading dock. Propane tanks near the dock were exploding, they told WAND News.
McArthur was then arrested and charged with arson. He pleaded guilty in court on Monday and will face sentencing on July 18, 2022.
