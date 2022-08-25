(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
A few showers are possible this morning and scattered showers and storms will be more likely this afternoon and early tonight.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s through Saturday.
Mostly dry conditions are in the forecast Friday and Saturday although an isolated shower can't be ruled out.
It turns breezy, hot, and humid Sunday with highs reaching the upper-80s.
Shower and storm chances increase Sunday through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts during this period could easily reach an inch or two.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
