DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- With decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the community, Crossing Healthcare will be transition its drive-thru testing center to its main health clinic.
The drive-thru testing, formerly located at 990 North Water Street, will transition to the primary health clinic located at 320 East Central Avenue.
The transition will go into effect Wednesday, June 16.
COVID-19 testing will be available as part of a medical visit, on a walk-in basis, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m through 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Crossing Healthcare will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Vaccination Clinic located at 990 North Water.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, please visit: www.crossinghealthcare.org/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.