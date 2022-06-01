(WAND) - Asian carp will soon have a new name.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Chopped champion Brian Jupiter of Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern and James Beard Award-winning journalist Steve Dolinsky will unveil a new national name and brand for Asian carp via a Zoom call June 22 at 11 a.m.
Asian carp is caught in Midwestern waterways. It's a mild-flavored, flakey fish that chefs say is more savory than tilapia, cleaner tasting than catfish and firmer than cod.
The goal is to pick a name that makes it more appealing so people eat it and restore waterways and protect the Great Lakes.
