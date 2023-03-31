BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — First responders from across the area have been called to the Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere as the roof apparently collapsed during Friday's storms.
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says at least one person is dead after the roof collapse at the building, located in the 100 block of N. State St.
28 people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, according to Chief Schadle, but more may have been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Schadle says five of the 28 taken by ambulance had major injuries, 18 had "moderate" injuries, and five had minor injuries.
No first responders were injured during the search and rescue period. Chief Schadle says everyone who was in the theatre has been accounted for.
Officials report an electrical fire and an elevator rescue in a building across the street due to the storm damage.
A heavy metal band called Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform Friday night.
As of 9:40 p.m. Governor JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and sent out this tweet:
Around 8 p.m. Friday March 31st, reports of a roof collapse at The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere happened after severe weather came through the Stateline Friday evening.
We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available
