CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Attorney General Kwame Raoul announces Illinois will receive a bipartisan set of settlements worth $17.3 billion as a result of agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.
Raoul announced on Friday, that after following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the companies committed to the deals and will start releasing funds to states later this summer.
According to Raoul's office, Illinois will receive approximately $518 million over 15 years. National investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis have led to more than $50 billion in settlements with Illinois’ share at more than $1.3 billion.
“I am proud of the bipartisan work that has resulted in this $17.3 billion set of settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens. These agreements build upon the important progress we’ve already achieved through previous settlements, as we continue working to hold responsible companies accountable,” Raoul said. “The opioid epidemic has tragically affected too many Illinois families that have experienced addiction or even the death of a loved one. I will continue to ensure that resources Illinois receives through settlements are distributed equitably throughout the state to help fund services needed to mitigate the ongoing opioid crisis.”
The Attorney General's office said the settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to abide by stringent prohibitions that will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse. Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.
CVS and Walgreens also agreed to an order that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, which will help ensure a crisis like the opioid addiction epidemic does not happen again.
Once the settlement goes into effect, funds to Illinois will be allocated according to the Illinois Opioid Allocation Agreement that Raoul previously reached with state’s attorneys.
Attorney General Raoul’s office negotiated the Teva and Allergan settlements with the attorneys general of California, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. Raoul’s office negotiated the CVS and Walgreens settlements with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.
Anyone who believes they or a loved one may be addicted to opioids to seek help by calling the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 833-2FINDHELP, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
