(WAND) — A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General's Office said that they will be asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review the decision made by the 5th District Appellate Court on Tuesday.
"The Protect Illinois Communities Act is an important tool in what must be a comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence throughout Illinois, and we remain committed to defending the statute’s constitutionality. We are reviewing the 5th District’s decision, and we will seek its review by the Illinois Supreme Court. We will ask the court for an expedited schedule."
