ILLINOIS (WAND) - Health officials said ICU beds available in Region 3 and Region 6 - the two state regions in central Illinois - are dropping.
Region 3, which covers Christian, Montgomery and Sangamon counties, along with others to the west, had its bed availability drop below 20 percent Friday to 19.2 percent, according to the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency. The EMA said its goal is to maintain 20 percent availability.
Region 3 had 27 percent of ICU beds available one week ago from Nov. 20. Region 6, which covers the east half of central Illinois, had 25 percent of beds available one week ago from Nov. 20 and is now at 22 percent.
The EMA said people need to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, as patients needing beds are being moved "farther and farther away" to find a bed with sustainable staffing.
People are asked to be as safe and responsible as possible during their Thanksgiving celebrations. The EMA provided this link regarding considerations for celebrating Thanksgiving.
Officials noted Halloween gatherings and larger events at venues may have contributed to increased cases seen in Christian and Montgomery counties in the last several weeks.
