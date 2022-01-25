MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Recent numbers from Economic Development Corporation Decatur-Macon County found average hourly wage for private employees grew by nearly 7 percent.
The EDC Decatur-Macon County shared the average wage for someone who works a non-government job is currently $30.41, which is compared to the previous $28.51 recorded in November 2020.
"We fluctuate in Macon County between $28/hour to $30/hour," said Andrew Taylor, economic development officer. "We (Macon County) are actually one of the, on the average hourly basis, one of the highest employed areas in the state."
EDC Decatur-Macon County also shared the unemployment rate in Macon County has dropped by 24.7%. Currently, it's sitting at 6.7%, compared to the previous 8.1% recorded in November 2020.
"Pre-pandemic we started out about 51,000 jobs and at the height of the pandemic, we dropped to about 45,000 jobs - since then we have recovered to 48,000," he shared. "So, we've recovered, by not quite all the way yet."
While unemployment rates have dropped, job experts said there are still job openings in Macon County that offer a decent wage.
"Almost all of the companies are looking for skilled positions, as well as entry level positions where they have nice entry level wages where you can be trained on the job," said Larry Peterson with Workforce Investment Solutions.
Workforce Investment Solutions is working with employers to fill job vacancies. The agency offers training and services for free to people who recently lost a job or are on the search for a new one.
"Reach out, ask for an appointment, let a career planner sit down with you, talk to an employment specialist take advantage of all of these free services that we have - it's an ace in the hole," said Rocki Wilkerson with Workforce Investment Solutions.
To learn more about job vacancies in Macon County and to learn more about programs available, click here.
