MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of people got their bagel fix on the last day of Mattoon’s Bagelfest!
That's with the free bagel breakfast put on by Lender’s Bagels. The company gave out hundreds of bagels during the two-hour meal.
It's to help wrap up the festival that's been going on in the town since Tuesday. The Bagelfest Parade was also held Saturday morning.
Still to come Saturday night is "1964 the Tribute" band, that plays music by the Beatles.
The act takes the main stage Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets range between $5 and $10 dollars.