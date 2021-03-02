CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A lottery will be used to determine which party will be listed first on the ballot for the township supervisor position in the upcoming City of Champaign Township consolidated election.
The lottery will be held virtually at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Public access to City of Champaign facilities is limited due to COVID-19, so this event will be televised live for the public to watch.
The lottery will determined whether the Democratic or Republican party will be listed first on the ballot for the township supervisor position when the consolidated election happens on Tuesday, April 6.
The lottery will be televised on Champaign Government Television (Comcast/i3 Broadband channel 5, U-verse channel 99) and live-streamed on the city's website. A recording will b3e posted on the website for on-demand viewing here.
Questions can be directed to the Champaign City Clerk by emailing cityclerk@champaignil.gov or the Champaign City Attorney at legaldepartment@champaignil.gov.
