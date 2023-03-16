SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The city of Springfield is seeking the public's opinion on an advisory question in the April 4 consolidated election.
The question reads: "Shall the portion of all Townships, which are located within the boundaries of the City of Springfield, be dissolved and the taxes and duties thereof be consolidated with the City of Springfield to provide property tax relief and reduce the number of taxing districts?"
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says this ballot item is tied to a 2018 vote in favor of merging Capital Township and Sangamon County. He says the township could only do this through a loophole.
"Sangamon county did a referendum, even though they're not permitted through the state statute to consolidate townships into the county, they only can go within the city because it's coterminous," said Langfelder. "They did that with Capital Township and the residents, they voted overwhelmingly to consolidate."
After the vote, the Capital Township offices moved into the Sangamon County Public Health and Community Services Building. Capital Township Supervisor Joe Aiello said this partnership allows the township and the county to serve people in the best way possible.
"These are consolidated services with the county, it was set up that way years ago," said Aiello. "It's very efficient and effective. It's the most efficient township in the state and this question will undo it all."
Mayor Langfelder said even after the consolidation, the township is taxing residents for services they aren't receiving.
"What you should be doing is have that true consolidation, where Capital Township is no longer in existence, and it's the county, providing the service or the city, because all the residents within Capital Township are within the City of Springfield," said Langfelder.
The Mayor said the city provides police, fire, and road services, but funding is still going to the township. Aiello said this funding provides a safety net for low-income residents.
"There's a line item on the tax bill and we use that money for the assessment office and general assistance... the city certainty doesn't have those services available to them," said Aiello. "They don't provide that service, they send people to us."
If the question gets a positive response, the mayor plans to seek state legislation to make the change permanent.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.