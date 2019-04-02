CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Illini fans will soon be able to buy alcoholic drinks at U of I sports events.
The school’s athletic department announced Tuesday that beer will be sold at the public concession stands of football and basketball games starting in the fall of 2019. Plans are being finalized to offer beer at Illinois Field and Eichelberger Field this spring, and drinks could be available for the last three Big Ten baseball series at Illinois Field this year. People will be able to buy drinks at softball games in 2020.
U of I Director of Athletics Josh Whitman says now is the right time to allow beer sales.
"We are continually looking for ways to improve fan engagement and augment our in-game fan experience," Whitman said. "The opportunity to purchase beer at our events was the number one request in a postseason survey of our football ticket holders. Fans indicated beer sales would encourage their use of purchased tickets and would increase the length of time they stayed in the stands. Schools with public beer sales generally see fewer alcohol-related issues.”
Illinois will follow five other Big Ten schools that already offer beer at athletic events. Those schools include Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.
Illinois already allowed beer sales at premium seating in Memorial Stadium beginning in 2008 and in the State Farm Center starting in 2015-16. Concerts and special events at the State Farm Center involved alcohol sales started in 2008.
All people who buy alcoholic drinks must be at least 21 years and show a valid ID to complete each purchase. In Memorial Stadium, there will be a two beer in one purchase limit on the east and west sides or in the horseshoe. There will be a one beer at a time limit in the north stands, which is where students sit.
Sales will start when gates open at football and basketball games.
U of I leaders say they will use some revenue from alcohol sales to pay for increased security and more police officers.