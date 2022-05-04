CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A school resource officer in Clinton is recognized for his compassion towards students.
Officer Mike Bennett was recognized for WAND's Beyond the Siren. For a number of years, he's served the Clinton community as a police officer and SRO for Clinton Unit Schools.
"I can't imagine the day where I can't put this uniform on and walk through these doors," Bennett said.
In 1999, the Clinton Police Department teamed up with Clinton Unit Schools to have a school resource officer in the buildings. Chief Ben Lowers said the role mainly started for safety and security reasons, but over the years, it's molded into a mentor role, creating an opportunity for police to make a connection with students.
"We are creating a bond at an early age between the police department, local law enforcement, the community and our students in the school system," Lowers said.
While Officer Bennett continues to work on school safety and security, he's also using the time in his role to create programs. One program he created was a self-awareness program for female students. It operates like a self defense class.
Most recently, he started a police internship program where a senior will go through the hiring process of becoming a law enforcement officer and go through field training.
"He is always looking for ways to give back to his community and to the kids to be able to help them to be successful," shared Principal Jerry Wayne.
However, if you ask him, Officer Bennett will tell you it's the staff and students at Clinton Unit Schools who make his job easier and more enjoyable. He credited their support for getting programs like the police internship up and running.
"If we can help them make a difference in their lives and make a change, I think we've done a great job," he said.
Officer Bennett is eligible to retire in October 2022. However, he told WAND News he won't retire until the end of the school year in June 2023.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
