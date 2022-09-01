SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — As school gets back in session across central Illinois, Big Brothers Big Sisters needs help.
The organization is looking for 50 mentors to help inspire kids attending Springfield's Southeast High School.
The push to "Get in the Game" at Southeast is part of the group's Mentor 2.0 program that's specifically designed for anyone to make a difference in a child's life.
"Mentor 2.0 is the program for the busy professional where you meet with your child once a month," said chief development officer Jeff Parmenter. "We have an activity at the high school for a couple of hours. We have dinner which is a big hit with everybody and then we have some team building things that we do with the children and the bigs."
Anyone who would like to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters can sign up here.
