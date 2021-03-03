SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill is being introduced to help streamline Illinois' adoption process.
State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) is sponsoring Senate Bill 107, which she said would remove redundancies and red tape.
“Reaching the final steps of the adoption process is a wonderful experience, but the final steps can be confusing and laden with red tape,” said Feigenholtz, who is herself an adoptee. “In an effort to make a challenging process less so, this bill fine tunes and clarifies some issues that often arise while finalizing an adoption.”
Senate Bill 107 removes the residency requirement so state courts can exercise jurisdiction over more complex adoption cases where one or both of the biological or legal parents reside out-of-state.
The proposal also addresses the adoption of an adult by a former step-parent, gives judges the discretion to appoint a guardian ad litem, and streamlines adoption orders if the child is related to the petitioners.
“Adoption has got to be made less cumbersome, and that’s what this bill accomplishes,” Feigenholtz said.
The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously and will now head to the full Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.