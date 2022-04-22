SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure looking to prevent teachers found guilty of sexual misconduct from teaching in other districts has been signed into law.
House Bill 4316 will require superintendents to notify school boards and parents when there is a sexual misconduct allegation found to be supported. It will make schools do employee history reviews on new hires to be sure a teacher who was fired from a school for sexual misconduct isn't trying to move to another district.
“This law changes how incidents of sexual misconduct involving teachers are handled by school districts and the State Board of Education,” said State Sen. John Connor (D-Lockport), who championed the law. “In the past, predatory teachers could hide behind the privacy protections of personnel records to go from one school district to the next and victimize more children.”
The law takes effect July 1, 2023.
