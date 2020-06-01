DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A billiard business is destroyed after catching fire late Sunday night.
In a Monday morning press release, the Decatur Fire Department said it responded at 11:43 p.m. to Starship Billiards, located at 3015 Grand Prix Drive, and found the business heavily involved in fire.
Crews entered the burning building and attacked the advancing fire. They performed extensive overhaul operations.
The business is a total loss, crews said. There were no injuries.
A cause and origin remain undetermined Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.