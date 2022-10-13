DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville is closed temporarily, potentially for months, due to staffing issues.
Expectant mothers will be referred to Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana.
The Vermilion County Health Department said all expecting WIC participants and non-WIC participants should plan accordingly.
Out-patient prenatal, post-partum care, general women's health, and pediatric services will continue at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart and OSF Heart of Mary, as well as OSF Medical Group, as usual.
