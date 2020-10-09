(WAND) - Those pesky little black bugs biting people locally are called insidious flower bugs.
People might know them as no-see-ums or minute pirate bugs.
The bugs live up to their name. They are small, so it's hard to see them. They have a sword-like beak with a painful bite.
"They are harmless, but very annoying," said Insect Collections Manager Thomas McElrath.
He said these bugs are very common during the fall months. They usually live in the corn fields, but because harvesting has begun, they're coming out to play.
The small black bugs have a mighty bite, but McElrath said they do not pose any negative health effects.
"They don't feed on your blood, they don't transmit diseases. It's really more that they do it by accident that they're even biting us at this point in the year," he said. "They're mostly just looking for one last meal before they hibernate for the winter."
He said the best way to avoid them is to wear longer sleeves. Insect repellants are not effective on these bugs, so he said to be sure to wear clothing that will not give them an opportunity to bite.
