SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - During the winter months, one official said it's not uncommon to see empty chairs at the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.
"It's difficult with the holiday's and the cold weather," donor relations consultant Diana Eldridge said. "People don't want to get out."
Eldridge said when the temperatures drop, so do the donations.
"The need for blood is always constant," Eldridge said.
Donor Kristel Slavens said donating blood is one of the greatest gifts a person can give.
"I've been donating blood for about three years," Slavens said. "I'm here about every two to three weeks."
According to Slavens, it took a tragedy to make her walk through the blood center's doors.
"In August of 2016, I lost my five-year-old niece to leukemia," Slavens said. "Had it not been for the donors, we wouldn't have had 62 extra days with her."
Slavens said blood donations were a crucial part of her niece's treatment, and although her niece lost her fight, Slavens said she wants to give hope to others.
"During her 62 days of treatment, she received 13 platelet transfusions and eight blood transfusions," Slavens said. "To know that one blood donation could help three people ... I thought if I could give a parent another day with their child, a brother another day with his sister, a child another birthday, then that is what I'm supposed to be doing."
Anyone interested in donating blood can click here. The blood center also said it will accept walk-ins and scheduled appointments.