BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington woman is $750,000 richer after winning the Lucky Day Lotto.
Her ticket had all five winning numbers (1-12-16-31-34) for the Friday, Aug. 16 drawing.
The winner requested to stay anonymous. She has been playing the Illinois Lottery with her husband for years.
"It's the best $2 I've ever spent," she said. "This has completely changed our lives!"
She said she and her husband hope to buy a condo in a warmer climate to spend the winter months and will also be sharing some of the winnings with her children.
The ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store, 2017 Fox Creek Rd., in Bloomington.
The gas station will get a $7,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.