FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of Flag Day, The Garden Clubs of Illinois, and the Illinois Department of Transportation partnered to unveil a new Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker at the Farm Land rest stop in Farmer City.
"I'm hoping they remember everyone that's fought for our country so we can live freely and drive on our highways freely. We hope that they take a few minutes to reflect on that when they read the sign," said Blue Star Memorial Chairman, Kathy Rewerts.
IDOT employees came out to show support on the historical day. Roadside Maintenance Manager Stephanie Dobbs says the project is extremely important to IDOT.
"IDOT has made it their mission to hire veterans from all service branches," said Dobbs. "Of our nearly 5,000 employees, over 1,600 are veterans. So this is especially important to us and holds a special place in all of our hearts."
This marker makes over 150 markers in the state of Illinois.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.