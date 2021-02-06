Vermilion County, ILL (WAND)- The Illinois State Police is investigating a dead body found near Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
42-year-old Justin Marcinko from Covington Indiana, was found at around 4:45 p.m. on February 5.
Marcinko was reported missing on February 3.
Illinois State Police is investigating and no additional information is being released.
