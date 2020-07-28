LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A boil order has been issued for all of Lincoln.
Illinois American Water issued the alert Tuesday evening. It affects all of IAW's customers in the Lincoln District.
The cause is related to technical issues at a local water treatment plant.
Customers are asked to bring their tap water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it to drink or cook. IAW said the water is fine for bathing, washing or other common uses.
It's expected to stay in effect for about 36 hours while the Lincoln District water system completes a series of water quality tests.
