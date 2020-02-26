SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A book series created by a central Illinois mother features the adventures of her son Nehemiah.
Mia Dawson had little success finding fun books for her son, Nehmeiah or Neo. She collaborated with her friend and mentor, Branda Major to create "The Adventures of Neo", a book series that would put into words how Neo sees the world.
"It was more so trying for me to express who he was, but also giving me a break from all of the hard stuff."
Neo was diagnosed on the autism spectrum at the age of three. Dawson felt there wasn't enough books on the shelf that featured characters like her son.
"I wanted people to see that he is normal in that aspect and it's not all caught up on the autism."
Dawson described the books as fictional, but have realistic scenarios that Neo would do, like eating cheese toasties and talking with animals.
"It's kind of what's going into his world and what he thinks and appreciates."
When Neo was diagnosed at a young age, Dawson described the feeling she had as worried and concerned. However, with a little time and understanding she said it wasn't a burden that everyone hears about, it was instead a blessing.
"You think your kid is not going to be able to get up, walk, talk, have kids one day, get married and I wanted to show that's not it, if you stay in there and you find the right methods," she explained. "Each kid different, autism is different for each kid, but if you find the right methods for that kid, your kid can be successful."
She hopes this series will be an inspiration for families with children on the autism spectrum, as well as an inspiration for others to understand and educate themselves about it.
"There is a calm, there is a peace and there is an escape for the few minutes," she said. "You don't have to worry about all of the yucky stuff that goes on with autism."
At the end of each book there is a devotional and prayer for adults, which Dawson felt was important to add.
"I always say God first and then he's going to show you the direction."
Now at the age of 11, Dawson says Neo has come so far and she said she couldn't have done it without the support of family and friends.
"I just hope people are inspired and I hope even parents reading it to their kids, because I know for some ages they can't read and I just hope they are inspired and they take away, man I got a breath of fresh air."
Dawson said she dreams this series would turn into a television series and hopes one day the world can just how amazing children with autism are.
The series is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about the book series, click here.