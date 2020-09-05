DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning at the Bullet Trap.
At 6 a.m., MSO deputies responded to the Bullet Trap in reference to a burglary alarm.
Upon their arrival, deputies observed that the front door to the Bullet Trap had been broken and a gate inside the store had been damaged allowing the suspect(s) access to firearms. The owner of the Bullet trap reported that more than 15 firearms (mostly handguns) had been taken.
MSO encourages the residents of Macon with doorbell cameras or surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspect vehicle or individuals in Macon on 09/05/20 between 4:30am and 6:30am. Please call MSO at 424-1311 if you have any information or video footage that could assist in identifying those responsible.
