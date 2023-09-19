SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-Springfield, Illinois will be the latest city to join Breeze Airways growing national network.
Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday morning, they will be offering twice-weekly service to both Orlando and Tampa, starting December 1 and 4, respectively, with an introductory fare of $49* one-way.
According to Breeze, the new route to Orlando will be served on Mondays and Fridays, switching to Wednesdays and Saturdays on January 10, while the route to Tampa will be served on Mondays and Fridays. The introductory fare is available for purchase through September 25, for travel by April 30, 2024.
From Springfield, IL:
Orlando, FL** (Mondays and Friday, switching to Wednesdays and Saturdays on January 10, starting December 1, Nice from $49* one way); and
Tampa, FL** (Mondays and Fridays, starting December 4, Nice from $49* one way).
“We are extremely excited to be the first airport in Illinois to welcome Breeze Airways with non-stop service from Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Orlando International and Tampa International Airports. Breeze’s commitment to Springfield, demonstrates the confidence they have in our community to support these new routes and to grow as new opportunities become available,” stated Frank J. Vala, Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “We thank Breeze for providing our community convenient and direct access to these two popular Florida destinations; we look forward to great success.”
“The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is pleased to collaborate with Breeze Airways and the Springfield Airport Authority to bring this outstanding service to our community,” said SSGA Board Chairman Ed Curtis. “Breeze Airways clearly recognizes that Springfield is an outstanding location to grow their business. Having robust passenger air service is one of many components needed to create a good quality of life for our citizens, and SSGA’s collaborations with partners like the Airport Authority is one of many ways we can continue to grow the economy of our community.”
“Springfield will be our first airport served in Illinois, and it’s joining the network with two great nonstop routes right from the jump,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Breeze is all about adding service to under-served markets and city pairs, and we can’t wait to give the community of Springfield some new destinations with Breeze’s added convenience, affordability, and flexibility.”
The new routes will be flown on Breeze’s new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
Breeze Airways says the A220 operates at lower noise levels and is powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines.
Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.
With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.
Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com or via the Breeze app.
