RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The death of a Buckley man is under investigation after he was shot and killed during a home invasion Monday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the residence of Antonio Davis, 51, in the 1300 block of Abram Dr for a reported home invasion around 8:23 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
After medical treatment by PRO Ambulance, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as Blake L. Williams, 32, of Buckley, IL.
Davis told police Williams arrived at the residence, forced his way inside, and after a struggle, a shotgun went off and struck the intruder in the chest.
Police arrested Davis for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and he was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center.
Officers are still actively investigating the incident. At this time, no other information is available.
Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact police at (217) 892- 2103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.