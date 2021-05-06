TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A bull that escaped its trailer in Taylorville was safely recaptured by animal control officials.
This happened Thursday afternoon, when Countryside Veterinary Service said the owner inadvertently didn't properly latch the trailer the bull was inside of. The animal was in Countryside's care for treatment of a wounded hoof.
Animal control officers responded to help gain control of the 1,500 pound bull, but the task wasn't easy. An officer said the animal was aggressive and charged several times at him and others.
The officer was eventually able to use a rope to lasso the bull's neck and tie it to a trailer hitch. They gently led the bull back to the veterinary clinic, which was a short distance away.
There were no injuries and no property damaged.
