SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A burglar who shot someone in the eye with a flare gun is going to prison.
Benjamin Ziogas, 36, will serve 30 years behind bars for two burglaries and a shooting. The crimes all happened on Sept. 29, 2016.
Ziogas burglarized Fire and Ale restaurant in Sherman and a Springfield house. He then used a flare gun stolen in the home burglary to shoot the homeowner.
That homeowner lost their right eye and suffered multiple facial fractures.
“This sentence sends a strong message that entering someone’s home to commit a theft which ends in violence and personal injury to the victim will be aggressively prosecuted,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright. “If you choose to commit violent crime, you will be held accountable. You will end up behind bars for a lengthy period where you cannot harm our community.”
Ziogas faced between 12 and 60 years in prison before pleading guilty. His defense counsel pushed for a 14 to 15-year sentence.