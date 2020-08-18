CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has passed an ordinance saying individual people could face consequences for not wearing a mask in public.
The county's "COVID-19 Face Coverings and Gathering Restrictions Ordinance" it not limited to businesses. It says individuals can face "enforcement action" for refusing to have a mask on in public spaces.
The document specifically said the ordinance "applies to individuals who shall be responsible for compliance with this rule on behalf of themselves." It did not elaborate on what enforcement against individuals could include.
Language saying individual people could not be held responsible was removed before the public health district board approved the ordinance on Aug. 14.
The ordinance takes effect on Aug. 24, 2020. The full document is attached to this story as a PDF file.
This comes after Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced emergency rules for mask enforcement at businesses. In those rules, businesses, schools and child care facilities could face fines as high as $2,500 if they do not comply with COVID-19 mandates. Businesses first get a warning and a second chance to make changes before fines ultimately are handed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.