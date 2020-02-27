MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - At the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center (MCLETC) 69 cadets in the academy are training for anything that could happen in the field, including an active shooter situation.
The 14 week, 560 hour basic law enforcement academy is an Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board facility. It's operated by Richland. Commander Tad Williams, he explained the academy has coursework, in addition to hands-on training that will prepare each cadet for their first day at their agency.
"A lot of these when they leave they won't have field training program, so we try to give them as much hands on training so on their first shift that they are ready to go."
Training on rapid deployment or an active shooter situation is required. However, Commander Williams felt it was important to add to their curriculum within the MCLETC academy.
"We show them how to navigate through a facility safely and then we put them through an actual scenario where we have an active shooter."
While most agencies have their own rapid deployment training, Commander Williams explained, giving the cadets the skills and knowledge before they leave will have them ready no matter what their first day may look like.
"What they will figure out is how to safely navigate around coroners, doorways, stairwells - things like that," Commander Williams explained. "Then we will put them in the mindset that when they get there they have to neutralize and stop the threat."
At the MCLETC there is a virtual 300 simulator and a large facility that looks like a small town with a three-story jail complex, a two-story apartment complex, a convent store, law office and bank. Commander Williams said throughout the academy they will set up different scenarios within this town to prepare each cadet for different situations.
"You never know what's going to happen, but I can guarantee you that the local law enforcement here is prepared and our recruits will be prepared when they graduate."
Cadets who go through the academy will go to different law enforcement agencies throughout the state. There is also a basic corrections officer training offered at MCLETC.