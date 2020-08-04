DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There's no telling what kind of man Caleb Witty would be today.
He would have been 27, but his mother, Jennifer Kirby, is proud of him.
"It's a daily struggle," Kirby said. "I lose (him) every day."
In 2011, Witty and his sister were walking home from the Decatur Celebration. That is when Decatur Police said Witty was shot and killed while protecting his sibling. Someone tried to rob them that night. It has been nearly a decade and a suspect has not been named yet.
"I just want to hear him laugh," Kirby said, while holding back tears. "I miss that he's not here to hold my hand anymore and he's not here to meet his little sister."
Family and friends showed up to Witty's candlelight vigil. The vigil took place in the same neighborhood where the 17-year-old was killed. Witty was described a man who had 'the greatest laugh and the best sense of humor.'
Kirby said one can best honor her son's memory by living more like Witty and "enjoy the little things in life." Kirby said no matter what anybody says, the little things matter. However, behind Kirby's smile, she's still hurt.
Kirby is still grieving the loss of her son and waiting for the day police get a tip that can lead to an arrest and solve Witty's murder. Any information should be passed on to the Decatur police or Crime Stoppers.
There is a $6,000 reward available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.