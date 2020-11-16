JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A California man bought and renovated two Ayers mansions on West State Street in Jacksonville.
Scotty DeWolf was on his way back to California from South Carolina when he stopped in Jacksonville and found a mansion for sale.
"I fell in love with not only the house, I fell in love with this town."
DeWolf bought Augustus Ayers Mansion and Marshall Ayers Mansion on West State Street. The Marshall Ayers Mansion was converted into apartments during the Great Depression, so DeWolf said he's created it as a rent to own apartment complex. As for the Augustus Ayers Mansion, he's working to make it a bed and breakfast.
"We see a lot of potential where other people see economic downturn, we see huge potential for renaissance for Jacksonville."
The Augustus Ayers Mansion's ballroom has famous work on the walls by Davide Rocchi, an architect and interior designer, as well as work from Francesca Laurencich. DeWolf said the detail and unquie design wouldn't have been possible without the help from Jerry Lee Ingram.
DeWolf said his plan is to create a high quality music education for students around the Jacksonville area. The money he makes at the bed and breakfast will go toward his music and performance art education program.
"I'm 75 years old pretty soon and everything I do from now on is about legacy, it's not about piling up more chips."
You can find DeWolf Properties on Facebook at DeWolf House B&B. He also puts together shows every Monday through Friday on his Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.