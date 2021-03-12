ILLINOIS (WAND) - A Vaccine Appointment Call Center to help people make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations has been launched in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health launched this service Friday. It can help people who don't have access to online services or have difficulty navigating them with making appointments to be vaccinated.
The call center can be reached by dialing 833-621-1284. It is toll free and can take TTY calls.
“We want to make sure our most vulnerable populations, such as our seniors and individuals in heavily impacted communities who may not have access to online services, are able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While vaccine is still limited, our allocations are increasing significantly and we want all Illinoisans to have access as quickly and easily as possible.”
The call center is open every day from 6 a.m. to midnight. About 500 agents are answering calls with an ability to expand in peak periods. English and Spanish speaking agents are available with the ability to translate to other languages.
Agents can make an appointment on behalf of someone who is unable to navigate online services.
People must provide their agent with their name, address, email (if available), mobile phone number, date of birth and eligibility. The agent will not ask for any financial information, IDPH said, and will not share information about the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement agency.
Click here for more information from IDPH.
