SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An active shooter training exercise was done Monday morning at Calvary Academy.
Calvary Academy hosted the training at 8 a.m. to benefit its school safety practices.
Calvary Academy told all students, families and faculty about the exercise. No one should be alarmed about the big police presence.
The Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, Calvary Academy teachers, administrators and students, and colleagues from the HSHS St. John's Hospital Regional Trauma Center all participated in the training.