DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – After one year of providing flights through the Decatur Airport, Cape Air says it has helped over 18,000 passengers.
The company first began offering flights on Feb. 14, 2018, making Thursday the official one-year anniversary of service. WAND-TV reached out to Cape Air for a comment about what it has seen in that time.
“Over the course of the past year, we have flown 18,148 passengers between Decatur, St. Louis and Chicago,” said Erin Hatzell, Cape Air’s Regional Director of Marketing. “In June, we opened the doors to our City Ticket Office in downtown Decatur. With the help of our community partners and the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, we celebrated our ribbon-cutting ceremony and what we hope to be a lasting partnership for years to come.”
Cape Air made another change after the summer. Hatzell says it added a weekend round-trip flight between St. Louis and Decatur on Oct. 6, 2018, which operates outside of the Essential Air Service (EAS) agreement.
The Decatur Park Board voted in late 2017 to approve Cape Air as the new service provider out of the Decatur Airport. That agreement involved a four-year contract. Sky West was also competing to offer flights.