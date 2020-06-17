CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Handmade face masks are still in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and donations are needed, according to Carle.
The company said it still is requesting donations of handmade masks for non-clinical staff and patients. Since starting the collection of masks when the COVID-19 pandemic began three months ago, Carle gained the help of hundreds of volunteers and collected over 54,000 masks, which went to healthcare workers and patients at Carle, Christie and other health care institutions.
Public help is still need to fulfill a demand that keeps rising as people return to work, school and look to seek care while staying safe.
“As things begin to reopen slowly and more people are venturing out, there’s an increased need to keep our community safe and healthy,” Carle Director of Volunteer Services Eric Toliver said. “One of the easiest ways to do so is to wear a face covering when you have to go out and interact with others."
A person can follow these directions to make handmade masks. Carle seeks double cotton for summertime fabric and does not want flannel.
Volunteers who need sewing materials can request them, thanks to support from the Carle Center for Philanthropy.
Masks should be bundled by 25 and placed in a sealed zip lock bag, which Carle can pick up from porches in Champaign and Vermilion counties. A person can email makeamask@carle.com to arrange pick up.
Carle said its team continues to fulfill requests for masks daily. More information can be found here.
