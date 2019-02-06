DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The public can vote for which two playhouse designs will be built for an upcoming CASA fundraiser raffle.
People can vote at this website for their favorite playhouses, which BLDD Architects designed. The winners will be built on March 16-17 at the Home, Lawn & Remodeling Show in the Decatur Civic Center. After that, they’ll be raffled off on May 2 at the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.
More information about BLDD can be found on its Facebook page.
Voting is available until 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Each person can vote once every day. People can also enter to win 40 free raffle tickets ($100 value) by liking, sharing and tagging a friend on Facebook after they vote.
Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit business that helps train volunteers who assist children in foster care, organizes the Playhouse Raffle. The 17th Annual Casas for CASA Playhouse Fundraiser is focused on “the need for all children to have safe, loving and permanent homes”, according to a press release.
CASA says it is still looking for 2019 fundraiser sponsors. Proceeds go to CASA and children in the community.