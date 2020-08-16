DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has closed Castro’s Tex Mex in Decatur after a health inspection Thursday. The City of Decatur Liquor Commissioner has also pulled the restaurants liquor license.
According to the health department, the restaurant was closed due to multiple health violations. In the report, the inspector said employees were preparing food that was in the temperature danger zone for contamination, the employees were not washing hands before food prep and some hand sanitation stations did not have soap or paper towels. One of the sinks, did not have the water turned on for use, according to the report.
While inspecting, the health department observed cigarette butts in the dry storage area and smoking paraphernalia. It was also noted that a small child was in the kitchen where food was actively being prepared.
In the report, the inspector noted a rancid smell from food containers containing meat.
The health department also found a large infestation of flies. The inspector noted they observed the flies landing on prepped exposed food.
During the inspection, the inspector also reported that no employees were wearing masks at the time when the health department arrived.
The Health Department ordered the restaurant to close immediately until violations are corrected.
Click here to see the complete report
The City of Decatur Liquor commissioner confirmed with WAND News that on Friday they pulled the liquor license for Castro’s Tex Mex due to disruption in the community. They said since Castro’s Tex Mex opened, the Decatur Police Department has been called 82 times.
