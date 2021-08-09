(WAND) - Almost all of central Illinois had the highest classification for COVID-19 transmission rates in early August, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
As of Sunday, all counties but one in central and southern Illinois (Effingham County) were red in color on the CDC transmission map, with red meaning a COVID-19 transmission rate classification of "high". Effingham County has a rating of "substantial," which is the second-highest possible classification.
Multiple counties are seeing hospital beds used for COVID-19 increase, along with the percentage of ICU beds.
Macon County saw cases increase by 86 percent in a seven-day period from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8 and reported 173 active cases at that time. In the same time frame, Sangamon County had cases jump by 70 percent, Vermilion County went up by 54 percent and Champaign County jumped by 48 percent.
Click here to see the latest CDC data. Search the map for your county in Illinois.
