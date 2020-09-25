DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Kuhlmann family is passionate about nature.
"Rosie and I enjoy growing growing tropical plants," said John Kuhlmann, whose son Bob is a Special Olympic athlete.
They also love the Special Olympics organization.
"My wife Rosie and I have been associated with Special Olympics for 40 years because we have a son with down syndrome," John Kuhlmann said.
So it's fitting that the Kuhlmann family is selling plants they grow to fundraise for Special Olympics Illinois. Their son has been involved with the organization for nearly 40 years.
"Since he's receiving services from Special Olympics and competing, we feel that it's something that we should support," John Kuhlmann said.
Bob has won a gold metal as a swimmer, but to get back in the water, Special Olympics needs funding to operate once the pandemic passes.
"I miss my friends in high school and college varsity. We need help," Bob Kuhlmann said.
Saying goodbye to some of their favorite plants is a small price to pay to help an organization that has changed the Kuhlmann family's lives.
"We've watched our son mature over 40 years. When he was born, doctors told us that we should put him into an institution and we did not do that, and he has turned out to be a fabulous young man, and we believe that Special Olympics has helped us achieve that," John Kuhlmann said.
The fundraiser ends tomorrow. Anyone who would like to buy a plant can go the Kuhlmann home at 735 Spyglass Blvd in Forsyth from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
