Plumbers are in short supply across central Illinois. Any homeowner who may have needed service this past year, likely had to wait days or even weeks, for a servicemen to come out to their home.
William Roof, the owner of Advanced Plumbing and Bath, told WAND News the pandemic played a big role in the recent spike in demand.
"A home's vacant, pretty much 8 hours out of the day it doesn't get any use, and that's just during the day time. And then when you go to sleep that's another 8 hours. So you're down to 8 hours of actual usage," Roof explained.
But that all changed when Americans were stuck at home during the pandemic.
"The more you're home, the more you use that facuet, more more more," Roof said.
The increase in usage, combined with a record amount of construction and remodeling during the pandemic- has left Advance Plumbing & Bath slammed.
"Running behind on weeks. We couldn't give people a time frame. Almost like the cable company- 8 to 3:30 we'll be there, we just don't know," Roof explained.
Roof has been working six day a week, essentially all year, to keep up with the demand.
"You do get burned out on just constantly going 12, 16 hour days trying to fulfill the need," Roof told WAND News.
Roof said there are about 9,000 plumbers in the state, and that's simply not enough to keep up with the demand.
"You've got to have the tradesman, and we're lacking in it. A lot of them are older, retiring, getting out of it," Roof added.
He's now working with the non-profit Homework Hangout to help recruit young people to the trade.
"We want to show them, you can make good money and you can stay busy," Roof said. He believes new apprentices are desperately needed, as demand isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.
"Not slowing down, just because people are still staying at home and still working from home," Roof added.
Click here to learn more about Local 137 and union apprenticeships in plumbing.
