(WAND) — Thursday is 4/20, the date known as a cannabis holiday. WAND News is taking a closer look at the economic impact of legalized recreational cannabis, and the towns in central Illinois getting new dispensaries.
Mystic Greenz will be opening their doors in just a few weeks.
"Still predicated on the weather- if it's too windy or too rainy- but right now they're doing a phenomenal job and we're hoping to open later this summer in late June," Tiffany Jackson, co-owner of Mystic Greenz, told WAND News.
The cannabis dispensary will be the first in Macon County and is expected to bring big money to Harristown.
"Based on last year's projections, possibly in the $1.5-million range, but that's being very generous," Jackson explained.
The revenue is projected to bring in more than $300,000 in taxes along with new jobs and investment in local projects.
"Mayor Eveyln, we'll sit down with her and better fine tune that, but I know we have parks in mind and things of that nature," Jackson added.
Jackson said Mystic Greenz was considering Decatur for their first location, but city council has voted to not allow cannabis dispensaries in city limits.
Now, the company is set to break ground on a second location in Lincoln, Illinois.
"They were first and foremost approachable and open to what we had to say. We were quickly able to work out a community revenue," Jackson told WAND News. "We're big on service within Mystic Greenz, so that was our primary goal."
Mayor Tracy Welsh said it took over a year to get the project fully approved.
"When that was presented to the council obviously there was some mixed emotions," Mayor Welsh told WAND News.
While the mayor and council weighed the pros and cons, they considered the fact that residents are already using cannabis in town.
"If the products are going to be in town, then let's create an opportunity for them to shop local, put money back in to the community, create jobs, create revenue, and opportunities on multiple levels," said Mayor Welsh.
Mystic Greenz's Harristown location will be at the intersection of North Western Ave. and West Harristown Boulevard. The Lincoln location will be on Woodlawn Road, just down the street from the Caseys.
