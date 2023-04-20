(WAND) — A new cannabis dispensary announced on WAND News that plans are in the works for a second location in Lincoln.
Mystic Greenz broke ground in March for their Harristown location. The dispensary and lounge will be located at the intersection of N Western Ave & W Harristown Blvd.
The Harristown location is scheduled to open by the end of June and the Lincoln location is set to open in the summer.
Overall, the company plans on four locations.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.