HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- A new recreational cannabis dispensary broke ground for its new establishment in Macon County.
Mystic Greenz is a marijuana dispensary and lounge that will be located at the intersection of N Western Ave & W Harristown Blvd.
According to an owner of Mystic Greenz, Tiffany Jackson, the company originated when a Female Army Veteran and a project manager from Chicago partnered with local entrepreneurs to complete the social equity cannabis application.
Jackson said their journey began in 2019. Four years, a pandemic, two social equity lotteries and months of litigation later, their dream is finally coming to fruition.
Owners say they hope to be open by June 2023.
With the creation of the new dispensary, Mystic Greenz looks to bring 15-20 jobs to the area, and an additional 15-20, as they plan to open a growery as well.
In addition to providing job opportunities, Mystic Greenz plans to help give back to the community, and the Village Mayor said they've already spoken to the owners about helping with building a park in the village.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reports Thursday's groundbreaking was by a social equity applicant who received one of 192 conditional licenses selected in three lotteries by IDFPR in 2021 (the conditional licenses were then issued in 2022).
According to the IDFPR, while conditional licensees may begin building their physical stores, they may not begin sales until they are approved for a full adult use cannabis dispensary license.
IDFPR is currently accepting applications for the next lottery to issue 55 additional adult use cannabis dispensary licenses.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 10, 2023.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
