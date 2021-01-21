DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is holding a vaccine drive-thru.
It happened at the Farm Progress Center and was first come first serve. More than a dozen cars were already lined up the night before. One must be eligible to get the vaccine.
A total of 500 Moderna vaccines were administered before the clinic ended early. Macon County health officials said people under Phase 1A and 1B of the Illinois distribution plan can get the vaccine. That includes frontline health care workers, frontline essential workers, first responders and people who are 65 or older.
"I don't wanna be sick," said Carolyn Allin, who was the second in line to get the vaccine. "I got a lot of years left."
Allin plans on spending the night in her car while she waits to get the first dose. Jo Bauer, who was a few cars downs from Allin, said it's been decades since she slept in a car.
"Probably when I was in my twenties and I'm well into my seventies now," Bauer chuckled.
The Macon County Health Department suggests bringing proof of age or employer information. That's if one is qualified under Phase 1B. To Allin and Bauer, getting a vaccine is one step closer to normalcy, even if it means sleeping in a car. They will say it is worth the wait.
"Please, please, give it careful consideration, do it if you can," Allin suggested.
Health officials suggest one should wait to get the vaccine if they had COVID-19 in the past 90 days. If one is pregnant, make sure to have a doctor's note.
